JACKSON — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Jackson County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 87 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $7,325.

On March 16, at 2:23 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with West Virginia registration for a speed violation on U.S. Route 35. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The passenger, Anthony Ward, 37, of Columbus, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

