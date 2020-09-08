BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two commercial motor vehicles collided on U.S. Route 35 recently.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, emergency personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle injury crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Route 35 east, one-quarter mile east of State Route 327 in Bloomfield Twp. in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Michael J. Hoctor, 62, of Wilkesville, was operating a 2007 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle. Hoctor’s vehicle was traveling east on U.S. Route 35, just east of State Route 327, in the right lane. Also traveling east on U.S. Route 35 was a 2018 International commercial motor vehicle being operated by Justin Mullins, 37, of Chapmanville, West Virginia.
Mullins’ vehicle was also traveling in the right lane. Mullins failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the left rear of Hoctor’s vehicle. Both units then came to rest on the roadway blocking the right lane of U.S. Route 35.
Mullins received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Jackson County E.M.S.
Hoctor was not injured as a result of the crash. Hoctor and Mullins were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and injuries were minimized as a result.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Bloomfield Fire Department, the Jackson County E.M.S., Angles Towing, Durhams Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The right lane U.S. Route 35 east, in the area of the crash, remained closed for several hours due to a diesel fuel leak.
The Patrol reported that Mullins was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.
