Two vehicles collided on State Route 124, near milepost 8, in Jackson County Thursday night.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, emergency personnel were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, James Wolford, 48, of Wellston, was operating a light blue 2013 Kia Sportage. Wolford was traveling westbound on State Route 124 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Terri Reffitt, 54, of Wellston.

Jackson County EMS responded to the scene. They transported both Mr. Wolford and Ms. Reffitt to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson due to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments