JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s investigators have filed charges on two men who they believe played a role in the escape and elusion from capture of 39-year-old Shannon Nichols.
On Oct. 13, at 2:57 a.m., Nichols, an inmate, had been working on a maintenance crew stripping and waxing floors in the basement area of the Jackson County Correctional Facility (JCCF), along with other inmates and Correctional Officers. Due to the heat and odor, a garage door was opened for ventilation. Nichols used that open door as his opportunity to escape.
Deputies have been following leads in an attempt to capture Nichols since his escape. Then, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, investigators received a tip that Nichols was at a residence located at 208 Cozy Glen Road, Oak Hill.
When authorities arrived at the residence, they saw Nichols look out the front window.
Gaining permission to enter the home by the property owner, deputies were directed to a back bedroom, where Nichols was hiding.
As deputies announced their presence at the bedroom door, demanding Nichols to pen the door, they heard a thump. They discovered Nichols laying on the floor with a self-inflected laceration to his throat.
Deputies performed first aid until emergency medical services arrived. He was flown by helicopter for medical attention. As of noon Thursday, Nichols remains hospitalized, but he is in JCSO’s custody.
Besides his multiple drug-related charges before the escape, Nichols is now facing felony level charges stemming from his escape. He is expected to return to jail, once he is released from the hospital.
Fellow inmate, 38-year-old Tim Lambert, of Jackson is facing a felony-level obstruction of justice charge for his role in Nichols’ escape.
On Wednesday, investigators arrested 32-year-old Aaron C. Smith at the Hickory II Apartments on David Avenue I Jackson. Smith is facing a third-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice for assisting Nichols as he eluded capture. Smith is currently an inmate of JCCF.
