JACKSON — Icy, slick conditions affected roadways across Jackson County Sunday afternoon, evening that lead to a number of crashes.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle on State Route 32, near milepost 8 in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, James Schoolcraft, 27, of Wheelersburg, was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, eastbound on State Route 32 near milepost 8. A female, Nancy Erwin, 22, also from Wheelersburg, was a passenger inside of the vehicle.
The 2001 Jeep lost control, which resulted in Schoolcraft over-correcting the vehicle, and it drove off of the left side of the roadway. After driving off the left side of the roadway the vehicle struck the median, overturned and came to final rest on its left side in the westbound lanes of State Route 32.
Schoolcraft had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means by the Jackson Fire Department. He was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital with serious injuries. Schoolcraft was then transported from Holzer to Grant Hospital by EMS. Erwin was also transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital.
The Patrol was also assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The westbound lanes of State Route 32 were shut down for one hour and ten minutes during the incident.
The Jackson Fire Department later reported that this was one of four incidents they handled due to slick roadway conditions. Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier even issued a level one snow emergency about an hour or so after this crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
