WELLSTON — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on State Route 124 (SR-124) near milepost 19 in Jackson County.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:17 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
According to the OSHP report, a 2006 International garbage truck was stopped eastbound on SR-124 performing its function. A 2003 Chrysler Town and County was traveling eastbound on SR-124 when it failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, striking the 2006 international in the rear.
The operator of the garbage truck, Steven Lawson, age 38, of Otway, was transported to Holzer Medical Center by his employer with minor injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, Samual Howell, age 89, of Wellson, was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, where he was succumbed to his injuries.
Other agencies on scene included the Wellston Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The roadway was closed approximately three hours while the crash was being investigated.
This crash remains under investigation.
