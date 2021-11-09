Note: The following General Election results are considered “unofficial,” and have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. These results include absentee and early voting ballots, but the voting results do not reflect provisional or outstanding (mailed) absentee ballots. Results will be certified as “official” by the Board of Elections on Monday, Nov. 15.
JACKSON COUNTY — Ohio’s General Election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Locally, the election focused on races for school boards, township trustees, city/village council and a handful of levies.
This year, there was only 20.56% voter turnout. A total of 4,275 ballots were cast. There are 20,797 registered voters.
Overview of results in Jackson County:
Note: Names in ”bold font” shows projected winners in contested races. They are label as projected winners until the official election results are released.
Village of Coalton:
Coalton Village Council — James Milliken (write-in) — 7 votes
City of Jackson:
Jackson President of Council — Daniel Fulks — 576 votes
Jackson Treasurer — John Evans — 495 votes
Jackson Council At-Large — Barbie Britton-McCathren (233 votes), Marva Colby (251 votes), Daniel Coll (216 votes), David Cribben, write-in (63 votes), Brett Foster (343 votes), Jon Ondera (416 votes), and Ronald Queen, write-in (230 votes)
Jackson City Council Ward 1 — Ryan Peters — 154 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 2 — Harold E. Newkirk — 84 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 3 — Deborah Biggs — 50 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 4 — Robert Bopp, write-in — 16 votes
Jackson City School District:
Jackson City School Board Members — Kimberly Harless (1,096 votes), Robert “Bob” Kight (988 votes), Maureen Poetker (536 votes), and Alyce Smith (771 votes)
Village of Oak Hill:
Oak Hill Village Council — Jody Fulk (177 votes), Jennifer Hughes (119 votes), Terry McCain (147 votes), and Brian Trotter (94 votes)
Oak Hill Union Local School District:
Oak Hill School Board Member — Joseph Elcess (548 votes), Michael French (495 votes), and Paula Stewart (480 votes)
City of Wellston:
Wellston President of Council — David McWilliams — 520 votes
Wellston Treasurer — Peggy Barber — 502 votes
Wellston Council At-Large — Roaby Browning (329 votes), Frederick Duby (219 votes), and Teresa Ponn LeMaster (435 votes)
Wellston City Council Ward 1 — Angela Spangler — 147 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 2 — Wayne Cosper (withdrew) — 87 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 3 — Rick Hudson — 75 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 4 — Anthony Brenner — 123 votes
Wellston City School District:
Wellston City School Board Member — Terry Gill (627 votes), John Jackson, write-in (588 votes), Jennifer Ousley-Pittman (449 votes), Roger Rader (602 votes), and Nathan Molihan write-in, withdrew (15 votes)
Bloomfield Township:
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Curtis Arthur (74 votes), John Campbell (7 votes), Richard Erwin (107 votes), Bryan Leach (33 votes), Basel Ware (42 votes)
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Edgar Conger (81 votes), Timothy Jones (191 votes), Jerry Logan (46 votes), and Danny Neal (112 votes)
Coal Township:
Coal Township Trustee — Bob Davis (81 votes), Shane Smith (78 votes)
Franklin Township:
Franklin Township Trustee — Aaron Fannin (130 votes), Scott Fraley (152 votes), Brian Moore (113 votes), Todd Riegel (135 votes), and Todd Smith (89 votes)
Hamilton Township:
Hamilton Township Trustee — Dale Cox (36 votes), and Delmar Reed (63 votes)
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustee — James Croston (159 votes), Fredric Powell (112 votes), and Vernon Speakman (161 votes)
Jefferson Township:
Jefferson Township Trustee — Brett Shipman (199 votes), and Dwight Woods (164 votes)
Liberty Township:
Liberty Township Trustee — Kevin Meredith 128 votes), and Bill Rafferty (101 votes)
Lick Township:
Lick Township Trustee — Shawn Sexton (155 votes), and Steve Willis (146 votes)
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustee — Dennis Evans (203 votes), Gregory Farrar (76 votes), Greg Potter (221 votes), and Corey Ruby (165 votes)
Milton Township:
Milton Township Trustee — Charles Davis (58 votes), James Hollingshead (151 votes), and Phillip Thompson (151 votes)
Scioto Township:
Scioto Township Trustee — Bryan Durham (86 votes), Aaron LeMaster (97 votes), James Leonard, Sr. (117 votes) and Terry Trisch (126 votes)
Washington Township:
Washington Township Trustee — Davey Adkins (55 votes), Jeff Bates (59 votes), and Kenny Jones (85 votes)
City of Jackson Fire Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 455 votes
Against the Tax Levy 295 votes
Hamilton Fire Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 49 votes
Against the Tax Levy 25 votes
Scioto Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 164 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 92 votes
Oak Hill Current Expenses: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 171 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 95 votes
Oak Hill Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 199 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 69 votes
Washington Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 86 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 50 votes
Oak Hill Local Option: Passing
YES — 128 votes
NO — 50 votes
Oak Hill Local Option Sunday Sales: Passing
YES — 119 votes
NO — 58 votes
