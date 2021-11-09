Note: The following General Election results are considered “unofficial,” and have been provided by the Vinton County Board of Elections. These results include absentee and early voting ballots, but the results do not reflect provisional or outstanding (mailed) absentee ballots. Results will be certified as “official” by the Board of Elections on Nov. 17.
Vinton County:
Vinton County Board of Education — Laura Ann Martin (1,190 votes), Scarlet Newton (858 votes), Scott Phelps (827 votes), and Cindy L. Strausbaugh (1,560 votes)
Ohio 15th Congressional District Representative — Allison Russo (601 votes), Mike Carey (1,872 votes)
Village of McArthur:
McArthur Village Council — David Allen Gill (219 votes), Brad McNally (217 votes), and Juanita McNickle (218 votes)
Sensible Marihuana Ordinance — Failing
For the ordinance — 147 votes
Against the ordinance — 183 votes
Village of Hamden:
Hamden Village Council — Charles Boyer (71 votes), Stagerlee Beabout (91 votes), Michael Claar (80 votes), Phillis Henry (82 votes), and Dale McManus (71 votes)
Village of Zaleski:
Zaleski Village Council — Nora Brooks (55 votes), Nathan Broome (34 votes), Tosa Broome (35 votes), and Carrie McManis (54 votes)
Village of Wilkesville:
Wilkesville Village Council — No valid petitions were filed for the village council race.
Brown Township:
Brown Township Trustee — Floyd Largent (35 votes), Daniel Sheets (42 votes), Marion Thompson (24 votes)
Clinton Township:
Clinton Township Trustee — Lawrence McWhorter (250 votes) and Charles J. Snavely Jr. (161 votes)
Eagle Township:
Eagle Township Trustee — Jeff Elkins (31 votes) and Jack Vanover Jr. (105 votes)
Eagle Township Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — James Anders (45 votes) and Roger Channell (49 votes)
Eagle Township Fiscal Officer (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Sharon Davison (70 votes)
Elk Township:
Elk Township Trustees — Delbert Fulton (367 votes) and Donald Hamilton (327 votes)
Elk Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Audra Wright (404 votes)
Harrison Township:
Harrison Township Trustees — Wesley Davidson (105 votes) and Joshua M. Wells (124 votes)
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustees — Ray Seitz Jr. (88 votes) and Bret Sowers (72 votes)
Knox Township:
Knox Township Trustees — Bradley A. Carter (82 votes), Stewart Hall Jr. (89 votes) and William Morris (97 votes)
Alexander Local School District Board of Education — Jay Barnes, Josh Collins, Fred Davis and Aaron Ramsey
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustees — William F. Bartoe (111 votes) and Duane Molihan (118 votes)
Richland Township:
Richland Township Trustees — Travis Faught (190 votes) and Wilford Tom Stevens (108 votes)
Richland Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Glendon D. Lowe (177 votes)
Swan Township:
Swan Township Trustees — Rick Martin (106 votes), Randall A. Trainer (129 votes)
Vinton Township:
Vinton Township Trustees — Glen Barnes (81 votes) and Mike Malone (57 votes)
Wilkesville Township:
Wilkseville Township Trustees — John Adams (109 votes) and Roger E. Wells (108 votes)
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Senior Citizen) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 1,818
Against the Tax Levy — 687
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement, 1 mill, Health Programs) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 1,549
Against the Tax Levy — 937
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.75 mill, Cooperative Extension Service Fund) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 1,674
Against the Tax Levy — 838
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 3 mills, Disabilities) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 1,634
Against the Tax Levy — 857
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Health Services) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 1,306
Against the Tax Levy — 1,112
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 6 mills, Police) Village of Hamden: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 90
Against the Tax Levy — 55
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 3 mills, Fire) Village of Hamden: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 102
Against the Tax Levy — 42
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Clinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 209
Against the Tax Levy — 110
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 0.5 mill, Fire and EMS) Clinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 212
Against the Tax Levy — 107
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 2 mills, Construction) Knox Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 124
Against the Tax Levy — 35
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Madison Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 108
Against the Tax Levy — 39
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Cemeteries) Swan Township property tax renewal: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 109
Against the Tax Levy — 85
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Construction) Vinton Township Trustee: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 84
Against the Tax Levy — 22
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 1 mill, Garbage) Vinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 79
Against the Tax Levy — 27
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Decrease, 0.5 mill, Garbage) Wilkesville Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy — 130
Against the Tax Levy — 24
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center at Large Athens-Meigs County — John Depoy (10 votes)
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 1 Unexpired Term Ending Dec. 31, 2023 —Brandi Dawn Betts (492 votes)
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 2 — Carol A. Porter (640 votes)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.