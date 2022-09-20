Jackson Apple Festival Grand Marshal Raymond Wyant, dressed in a bright red shirt, stands beside the festival’s queen and royal court along with Jackson Mayor Randy Evans after they have cut the red ribbon Tuesday to inaugurate the 81st annual Jackson Apple Festival.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Jackson High School’s Marching Band performs at Tuesday’s grand opening for the Jackson Apple Festival.
JACKSON – The opening ceremony for the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival was held Tuesday afternoon to much fanfare.
Theme of the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival is “Up, up and away for an apple filled day” seems fitting for festival that celebrates 81 years of hometown spirit, fun and community pride.
Jackson High School’s talented marching band was joined by baton twirling majorettes who did a great job performing in the opening ceremony for the festival that is the place to be until closing time Saturday night.
“This is clearly one of the best festivals in the state of Ohio,” Jackson Mayor Randy Evans said.
To see a video of the opening ceremony, see the Vinton-Jackson Courier’s Facebook page. Additional photos appear with the story that is posted online at vintonjacksoncourier.com
Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted are expected to join thousands of other Ohioans who will be attending the annual festival this week.
A longtime volunteer and community booster, Raymond Wyant is serving as the festival’s Grand Marshal.
“I do want to thank all those guys in red (volunteers) – people if it wasn’t for those fellas, let me tell you that there wouldn’t be anything on this street,” Wyant said. “They don’t do it one week or two, they do it all year long. God bless their hearts.”
After a round of applause for the volunteers, Wyant continued by thanking folks, “I want the people who have been around me, done things for me – Jackson has been so good to me. I want to say thank you Jackson for what you’ve done for me.”
Back in April, the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court were chosen. Abby Donley was selected as queen, Jade Winters as 1st Attendant, and Emma Davis as 2nd Attendant. Wyant had the honor of crowing this royal court.
“Thank you for the queen and her court – so gorgeous and pretty they are in advertising our festival – thank you for that,” he said.
Many thousands of people attend this annual event so here are just a few highlights of what 2022’s festival has to offer. Thursday, New Frontiers: The Definitive Journey Tribute New Frontiers will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 downtown on the JAFE stage.
New Frontiers chooses to focus on recreating that classic Journey sound that everyone knows and loves. Friday, Country Music artist Mark Chesnutt will be performing at 9 p.m. downtown at the JAFE stage. He has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records, The Little Miss Apple Festival Contest will be held at noon on the Main Stage, on Saturday, Sept. 24 of the (preceding the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau Winners for the Hog-Wild Contest).
Among Saturday’s activities will be a 5K Run, Pretty Baby Contest, the annual Apple Festival Cruise-in at Manpower Park, and the Grand Finale Parade.
