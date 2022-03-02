The Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified the names of two suspects following an investigation into a double homicide that occurred Tuesday in McArthur, Ohio on Frazee Road.
August Christopher Schuetz and Shania Nicole Jones were arrested and charged with the murders of Jori Brown, 32, of McArthur, and Lawrence McMichael, 29, of Ashville, who were found deceased at the scene. Additional charges are anticipated, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office.
Jones and Schuetz are being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail as the BCI's investigation continues.
While investigating a 911 hang-up, deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Frazee Road, where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and further investigation was conducted, the release said.
Subsequently, a vehicle of interest was stopped, and a suspect was apprehended in the case with assistance from the Wellston Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The department reported no additional threat to public safety at this time.
BCI’s investigation will be referred to the Vinton County Prosecutor, Jim Payne, the release said. Pending the results of the investigation, charges will be filed in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, and bail will be determined. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
The department gave special thanks to VC-EMA, Hamden Fire Department, BCI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department and Water Rescue, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the men and women of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
