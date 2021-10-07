MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Local School District (VCLSD) closed Friday, Oct. 8, due to a threat made toward the high school.
VCLSD Superintendent Rick Brooks made the announcement via social media late Thursday evening.
Brooks shared that the Vinton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a threat to the Vinton County High School campus for Friday morning. He explained that law enforcement is currently investigating this threat.
“The district is taking this threat seriously to ensure the safety of our students, staff and parents," Brooks stated. “Therefore, all Vinton County Local School buildings will be closed Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.”
Brooks added, “Any decision to move forward with scheduled extracurricular activities this weekend will depend on additional information we receive from the sheriff's office regarding this matter.”
In an update Friday morning, Brooks said the district closed after the sheriff's office received a call claiming that the high school would be the setting of a "drug drop" and may involve weapons.
The sheriff department's investigation found the allegations to be false, Brooks added. The sheriff's department identified the caller.
"All extracurricular activities, including the football game and the homecoming dance will proceed as scheduled," he said.
Classes will resume Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Note: This story was last updated Oct. 9 at 1:35 p.m. to include a new statement made Friday morning by VCLSD Superintendent Rick Brooks.
