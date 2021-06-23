The total number of cases across the state since the pandemic began currently stands at 1,109,374.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,520.163 Ohioans, about 47 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 5,068,414 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 11,626 (35.87 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 10,723 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 4,007 (30.62 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,803 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Vinton County:
Vinton County Health Department has suspended daily COVID-19 updates due to the low number of cases in the county. Updates will instead come on a weekly basis, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Free transportation to vaccinations is still available from Carealot Transport, Quest Express Transit, A.T. Hoy LLC, and Daybreak Transportation. Those looking for service should call the companies and set up a ride once a vaccine appointment has been scheduled.
The most recent data available on COVID-19 in the county is provided by the Vinton County Health Department’s Facebook page. As of June 21, there are three active cases in the county.
767 confirmed cases have occurred in total with 97 probable cases. 841 cases of the virus have recovered.
Luckily, there are no new deaths from COVID-19 to report in the county and the number currently stands at 20. There are no hospitalizations either.
Jackson County:
Jackson County Health Department is no longer posting their updated numbers to their Facebook page at all. Instead, they are directing people to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.