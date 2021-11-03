Vance and Hudson

Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson is pictured posing with Matti Vance before the regular meeting of Wellston City Council on Thursday, Oct. 21. Hudson swore Vance in prior to this photo.

WELLSTON — A new face has now joined Wellston City Council.

Mattison “Matti” Vance, was appointed by the Wellston City Caucus of the Jackson County Republican Party’s Central Committee to fill an empty council seat on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Vance, who will serve as 2nd Ward Councilwoman, replaces former Councilman Wayne Cosper, who recently vacated the seat. Cosper had held that position since Jan. 2021.

“Matti expressed an interest prior to Cosper resigning, and was going to run in the next cycle,” Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson told The Courier about why Vance was appointed to the seat.

Vance’s first meeting on Wellston City Council was on Thursday, Oct. 21. Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson swore her in prior to the meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Vance was asked to say a few words.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be here. I look forward to working with you guys. Thank you,” Vance concluded.

Those living in the 2nd Ward can contact Vance via email at mvance@cityofwellston.org.

jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

