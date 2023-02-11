ATHENS – Bradley “Brad” Kennedy, southeast district representative for newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance, said the Republican senator hopes to tackle issues such as infrastructure, broadband access and more for his constituents in the region.
Kennedy met with the Athens County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex. His visit was part of a series of meetings with constituents and other government officials to “get a lay of the land and see if there’s any issues that the senator would be able to address either through grants or legislation or anything of the sort.”
One example of what Vance hopes to address is the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center, which was in danger of being closed in 2022. It is the VA hospital closest to Southeast Ohio.
“What’s on our radar is that the VA is in desperate need of short-stay beds for patients who only need to be there for maybe a day or two, like overnight stuff,” Kennedy said. “They only have spaces for same-day care and long-term care. So if anyone needs that middle ground in the area, they’re required to either go to Columbus or Cincinnati.”
During Kennedy’s meeting with the Monroe County commissioners, he learned that the majority of the county’s residents rely on well water, “not because the quality of the water itself is poor or anything. It’s just that their infrastructure doesn’t reach everyone,” Kennedy said. “… That’s something that’s not county specific, but covers all of Southeast Ohio.”
Vance also wants to help improve broadband connection in Appalachia.
“In ignorance or purposefully, the FCC’s mapping data is grossly inaccurate,” Kennedy said of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband maps. “A man named Ryan (Collins) from Buckeye Hills (Regional Council) showed me the data that the FCC uses to map out everything. It shows that in Southeast Ohio, the broadband connection is really good. It’s good enough that it’s ineligible for federal grant money to improve it. But if you look at third party data, specifically from Hulu speed testing, it shows that, not only just the southeast, but the vast majority of the State of Ohio outside of the three Cs (Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland) has such poor broadband that it should be eligible for federal grant money.”
Vance’s office is trying to get the FCC to allow more third-party data to be accepted to improve the accuracy of the broadband maps, Kennedy said.
“So that way, we can actually improve the broadband because the time of Covid showed how important a stable internet connection is for the daily life of residents,” Kennedy said. “Because if you have to work from home or if your children have to learn from home, if you don’t have sufficient internet or cell service, it’s a hindrance.”
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked why the broadband maps are outdated. Kennedy noted that “a lot of internet service providers, during the bidding process for contracts in the region, they would undercut. ... They would get the contract for really cheap and get all that money and then they just wouldn’t do anything. So that way, at the end of the day, the financial loss would just be relative to a slap on the wrist.”
Commission President Lenny Eliason noted that the FCC gave the internet service providers too much time to complete their projects. He also noted that another issue with internet service is outdated equipment. Before he moved last year, Eliason had an account with a provider and had equipment that was a decade old, which meant his internet speed was really slow. After he moved and got new equipment, his service was much faster.
“I think one of the things they should start looking at is holding (providers) to a standard of updating their equipment,” he said. “(Providers) claim they have this service, but we don’t have it, because we’re using old routers and old equipment. They should be obligated to update their equipment on a periodic basis.”
Kennedy also noted that much of the data FCC receives from internet providers is very poorly put together.
“The other problem with their data is if one house in a census block was served, they called the whole census block as being served, which works in a city, but not out here, which is rural Ohio,” he said.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked Kennedy if Vance could do anything to help make some of the federal loan programs, such as the Department of Agriculture loans for tie-ins to sewer service, more accessible.
“The grant levels are way too low,” he said of the income requirements. “… We have this sewer project and we’re trying to get people connected with some resources, but the USDA resources don’t seem to help many people.”
Eliason noted that USDA program guidelines are set by law, so the law would need to be changed.
Commissioners gave Kennedy some contact information on labor unions, veterans groups, and opioid care and recovery groups, all part of Vance is looking to help.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will not meet Tuesday, rather they will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for the Athens Messenger.
