Vinton County Health Department has suspended daily COVID-19 updates due to the low number of cases in the county. Updates will instead come on a weekly basis, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Jackson County Health Department is no longer posting their updated numbers to their Facebook page at all. Instead, they are directing people to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The statewide case average has dropped to 39.1 cases per 100,000 Ohioans accoridng to data shared by Governor Mike DeWine on June 10. The total number of cases across the state since the pandemic began currently stands at 1,107,521.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,464,740 Ohioans, about 47 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 4,943,253 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 11,553 (35.64 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 10,513 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 4,000 (30.57 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,766 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are no new cases to be reported in the county. Since June 3, nine cases have been reported.
The cumulative total, as of June 15, stands at 3,177 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Total deaths from the virus is 54. No new deaths have been reported.
There are currently no hospitalizations for the virus and a total of 3,088 cases have recovered.
Vinton County:
Free transportation to vaccinations is still available from Carealot Transport, Quest Express Transit, A.T. Hoy LLC, and Daybreak Transportation. Those looking for service should call the companies and set up a ride once a vaccine appointment has been scheduled.
The most recent data available on COVID-19 in the county is provided by the Vinton County Health Department’s Facebook page. As of June 14, there is one active case in the county.
764 confirmed cases have occurred in total with 97 probable cases. 840 cases of the virus have recovered.
Luckily, there are no new deaths from COVID-19 to report in the county. There are no hospitalizations either.
