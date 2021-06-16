McARTHUR — The Vinton County High School Menstrual Equity project has been awarded a 700 dollar grant by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in order to fund the purchase of menstruation products for those who lack access. The grants are made available through the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, a fund with the sole purpose of improving the quality of life for those in underserved Ohio communities.
“These grants will provide much needed support and basic needs items to youth and communities in Appalachian Ohio,” accoridng to Eric Myers, the son of Donald Myers and a member of his father’s fund committee.
The Menstrual Equity project at VCHS helps to provide menstrual hygiene products to students who live with a lack of access to those products. In turn, this helps keep students in school while also tackling poverty by allowing students products free of charge. The grant funds awarded will be used to purchase sanitary supply dispensers and supplies.
According to a study out of the University of Michigan, one in five girls miss school due to their lack of available menstrual products. The phenomena of being unable to afford products to deal with menstrual bleeding is referred to as “period poverty”. This can lead to rationing of existing products or the use of unorthodox replacement products such as rags, paper towels, toilet paper, or cardboard. Beyond lacking products, the term further extends into the lack of adequate bathroom access, hand washing stations, and hygienic waste management.
While use of unconventional menstrual products may seem harmless, they can cause infections such as urinary tract infections and are not designed with comfort in mind. The same University of Michigan study reports that continued lack of access to these products has been linked to anxiety and depression.
Other avenues such as using products for extended time periods can be deadly, in particular in the case of tampons as prolonged use can cause Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). This condition, per information from the Mayo Clinic’s website, is a complication caused by certain types of bacterial infections. About half of cases of TSS occur in women of menstruation age and even with changes in the manufacturing of tampons and similar products, it is strongly recommended that they are changed every four to eight hours. TSS also can recur, meaning those who have previously experienced it or had another prior serious staph infection should not even use tampons for their menstrual needs.
Further challenges stem from the fact that while impoverished menstruators can be given food stamps or be enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP for short, menstrual products are ineligible under these programs. This can lead to people being caught between purchasing supplies and other ineligible but necessary items for themselves or their families, essentially putting them between a rock and a hard place.
The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund was created in 2008 to honor the legacy of Don Myers, the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Projects funded are chosen based on their emphasis on concerns near and dear to Myers including education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and fulfillment of basic needs.
