JACKSON – Jackson County Banking Center, a member of the Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) Financial Family, has committed a total of $30,000 over the next three years to the Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF), establishing a permanent fund that will advance opportunities in the county now and in the future.
The new VCNB Family Fund for Jackson County will support JCCF’s annual grants to projects and programs that meet local residents’ and communities’ greatest needs and most promising opportunities. The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is matching VCNB’s investment, resulting in $60,000 to benefit Jackson County.
“The Appalachian region is an important part of our bank’s footprint, and the work that this group is doing is sure to have a positive impact on Jackson County,” said Mark Erslan, president of Vinton County National Bank. “We feel strongly about investing in the communities we serve. It’s the right thing to do and benefits customers, employees and the community as a whole.”
JCCF was established in 2012 to grow flexible and lasting resources that benefit the people, communities and future of Jackson County in perpetuity. It is a local affiliate of FAO, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.
“On behalf of our foundation and every Jackson County resident and community who will benefit from this generous gift, we thank the Vinton County National Bank,” said Susan Stockmeister, JCCF committee member. “We are honored and proud to partner with them in building a brighter, more prosperous future for our county.”
The Jackson County Community Foundation was established to ensure permanent support for the communities of Jackson County and all those who call Jackson County home. A local foundation affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Jackson County Community Foundation works to inspire and support philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jackson.
Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) was founded in 1867 in McArthur, Ohio. Since then, VCNB has grown to 16 locations in eight Ohio counties, with assets exceeding $1 billion. For more information, visit https://www.vcnbfamily.bank/
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s people and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.
