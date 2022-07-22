VCNB donates to McArthur Christmas light project

Vinton County National Bank recently donated $6,500 to help to pay for decorations and electric hookup supplies for ten poles that will update village Christmas decorations in McArthur. From left are VCNB President Mark Erslan, McArthur Village Clerk Janie Fannin, Committee members Juanita McNickle, Bill Garrett, Dave Gill, Deanna Tribe, Gayle Young and VCNB McArthur Branch Manager Heather Boothe.

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR – Vinton County National Bank is pleased to announce support for a fundraising campaign that will update village Christmas decorations in McArthur.

