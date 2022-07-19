VCNB dynamic duo celebrates 30 years of service

Vinton County National Bank President Mark Erslan and Treasurer/Assistant Chief Financial Officer Joe Griffith recently celebrated 30 years of service with VCNB.
The pair started as management trainees just five days apart in 1992 and they have risen to positions of leadership with the bank.
Erslan started working at the bank on July 6, 1992.
“Community banking is very special to me,” he said. “I enjoy helping people and, in this field, you have many opportunities to help others — whether it’s an individual with a financial decision or providing financing for a business expansion that may impact the greater community. You build relationships with customers over the years and that has to be one of the best aspects of my job.”
Erslan is very active in the southeast Ohio. For more than 10 years, he has served as the Treasurer of the Chillicothe City Schools Levy Campaign. Other organizations Erslan volunteers with include the Cavalier Booster Club, the Chillicothe Youth Girls Basketball program, Ross County YMCA Board and the Chillicothe Jaycees Board.
Griffith started working at the bank on July 1, 1992.
“For me, this bank is about family. My grandfather worked 42 years for the bank, my sister worked for about 35 years and my wife and three children have all worked here at one time or another,” he said. “In addition to my thirty years, I actually washed the company vehicles in high school. So I love working in this small community family atmosphere and have tremendous pride in VCNB and how we have grown.”
Griffith is an active member of Welcome Chapel Church near Allensville and he is involved in church outreaches.
A Bauer Financial 5-Star Rated Financial Institution, VCNB was founded in 1867 in McArthur Ohio. Since then, our bank has shown tremendous growth and prosperity. With assets exceeding one billion, our bank is stable and growing. We currently have 16 locations in seven Ohio Counties. Bank’s locations include Canal Banking Center, Franklin County Banking Center, Friendly Bremen Banking Center, Hocking Hills Banking Center, Pickaway County Banking Center, Ross County Banking Center, Salt Creek Banking Center, Jackson County Banking Center and Vinton County National Bank.
“As we’ve grown, it has also been rewarding to see the bank provide career opportunities for many in our respective communities,” Erslan said. “Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have many people take an interest in my development here and I hope to spend some of my time passing that forward to the next generation of community bankers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.