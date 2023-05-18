MCARTHUR – Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) is pleased to invite the community to a groundbreaking ceremony for a $2.6 million bank facility in downtown McArthur.
This event will be held 2 p.m. May 31 at the building site with light refreshments to follow in the bank’s history museum.
The new building will be located on Main Street at the site of the former McClure’s Restaurant and will house all retail employees.
VCNB President Mark Erslan is eager to welcome the community to the groundbreaking for this exciting project.
“Vinton County is our bank’s home and it means a lot to us that we are able to make this kind of investment in our hometown bank,” he said. “We hope the community will come out and support our next steps as we bring this dream to fruition.”
This facility will offer customers an open and airy lobby with ample enclosed office space on both floors. This will give customers a private setting for sharing their personal financial information and opening accounts or applying for loans. On the second floor, there will be a conference room overlooking McArthur’s Main Street, additional offices and a space for employees to enjoy at breaktime.
For customer convenience and speed of service, there will be three drive-thru lanes and a separate lane for the ATM and Express Drop.
This project is being managed by Randy Evans Construction of Jackson using designs created by P.W. Campbell of Pittsburgh, P.A. This company specializes in banking facilities and has designed other facilities for VCNB. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
Once the new building is complete, the current bank building will continue to house offices for bank employees who work in several departments including HR, Accounting, Marketing, IT Security and Operations.
Brandi Betts is the marketing manager for VintonCounty National Bank.
