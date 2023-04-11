MCARTHUR – Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) is pleased to announce that construction will soon be underway for a $2.6 million bank facility in downtown McArthur.
The new building will be located on Main Street at the site of the former McClure’s Restaurant. It will house all retail employees and will provide a pleasant space for serving modern customers.
This facility will offer customers a lobby that is open and airy with ample enclosed office space on both floors. This will give customers a private setting for sharing their personal financial information and opening accounts or applying for loans. There will also be a dedicated space for kids and adults.
Children will have their own station and adults can use a digital learning center either independently or with aid from a banker. On the second floor, there will be a conference room overlooking McArthur’s Main Street, additional offices and a space for employees to enjoy at breaktime.
For customer convenience and speed of service, there will be three drive-thru lanes and a separate lane for the ATM and Express Drop.
This project is being managed by Randy Evans Construction of Jackson using designs created by P.W. Campbell of Pittsburgh, P.A. This company specializes in banking facilities and has designed other facilities for VCNB. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
Once the new building is complete, the current bank building will continue to house offices for bank employees who work in several departments including HR, Accounting, Marketing, IT Security and Operations.
Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) was founded in 1867 in McArthur, Ohio. Since then, VCNB has grown to 16 locations in eight Ohio counties and assets exceeding $1 billion. For more information, visit https://www.vcnbfamily.bank/
Brandi Betts is the marketing manager for VintonCounty National Bank.
