MCARTHUR – Thousands of folks attended last weekend’s Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival.
More festival photos appear on page B1; please read the interview with the new queen, Lily Young.
Because most everybody was at the festival, the Courier probably doesn’t have to tell anybody the big news about who was crowned as queen and the court.
However, as Vinton County’s paper of record since at least 1971 and for the sake of historical record since Facebook is no way to preserve history – published below is the 2023 Queen/Court for the 38th annual festival.
Hail to the Queen — Lily Young; 1st Attendant — Emma Leaming; 2nd Attendant— Eliza Smith.
Little Miss Gobblerette is Aubrie Plummer and the Little Mr. Gobbler is Trevor Howdyshell.
Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival’s Little Queen is Vivian Timmons, with 1st Attendant Natalie Reynolds and 2nd Isabella Horn.
Here are our official 2023 Wild Turkey festival queen scholarship results:
Interview Award: Eliza Smith
Best Gobble: Lily Young
Cocktail Dress: Bailey Wellman
Fun Outfit: Lily Young
Evening Dress: Eliza Smith
Essay Award: Emma Leaming
Spirit of the Wild Turkey Festival: Emma Leaming
Community Spirit Award: Lily Young
Miss Congeniality: Brooklyn Burns
People’s Choice Award: Kassandra Peoples
Per the Little Miss pageant, Miss Congeniality is Isabella Horn and the Community Spirit award belongs to Vivian Timmons.
People’s Choice award was presented to Natalie Reynolds.
Speaking of queens, please vote for 2022 Queen Lakin Williams who is competing for the title of Miss Teen Ohio.
Lakin can use your support to help secure a spot in the semi-finals or finals!
Each vote is $5 and the People’s Choice award winner gets a secured spot in the finals and the second place People’s choice gets a secured spot in the semi finals!
All you got to do is click a button and such at missohiousa.com/vote
The Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant is May 19-20 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts in Portsmouth.
Good luck Lakin – please keep the Courier in the loop.
Lastly, attending the festival was nice – one of my favorite festivals. This year the weather was perfect and there were big supportive crowds. VCWTF represents the best of Vinton County values.
Saturday’s grand parade offered a glimpse of pageant queens from near and far, fire engines, police cruisers, old cars, a green tractor and a couple of motorcycles through downtown streets known to many.
Festival queens were crowned and there was plenty of entertainment, music, vendors and games for all. When the festival’s queen candidates were being announced Saturday, it was good to see that each contestant had a cheering section filled with supporters.
Festival’s longtime key organizer Chris Cram, who serves as chairman/chairman of the queen’s pageant, deserves a round of applause, pat of the back.
Same is true with Cassie Rice-Spencer, who does an excellent job as mistress of ceremonies for the queens’ pageant.
Before the festival’s queen and court were crowned, 2022’s Wild Turkey Festival Royalty – Queen Lakin Williams, First Attendant Ella Clancy and Second Attendant Bailey Williams – offered advice about how to have fun while representing the festival and the community.
Worth noting, here’s a shout out to Paige Robinette was served as the 2022 Little Miss Wild Turkey Festival Queen along with Adeline Saunders as 1st Attendant and 2nd Attendant as Angela Cain.
Big or small, these queens represent the best of the Vinton County community at festivals near and far.
