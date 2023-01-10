Vikings' Honor A-B Roll Second Nine Weeks

Editor’s Note: Academic excellence should be applauded and praised as much as throwing the game winning pass Friday night, so we’re going to publish the school’s Honor Roll starting on the front page. Congrats to these Vikings’ scholars for earning a spot on the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.
9th grade
Gavin Combs
Donovan Holcomb
Cassidy Graham
Jacob White
Emma Leaming
Landree Mace
Abbigail Mitchell
Cole Hammond
Macey Richards
Jaynah Murphy
Tucker Forrest
Hayden Bloomfield
Austin Balch
Wyatt Channell
Lucas Holobaugh
Aubree Reyna
Jacklyn (Lexi) Hamilton
Madolyn Davidson
10th grade
Carson Tolley
Scout White
Kennadi Gambill
Majel Bode
Bailey Wellman
Braelyn Barnes
Dylan (Emmi) McNally
Shandi Markin
Ryan Umphries
Gabriel Gabbard
Brinley Speakman
William Goodson
Ean Clary
Caryssa Brisker
Jonathan Harvey
Rebecca Myers
Brandon Matteson
Jovian Sheets
Emily Snyder
Mackenzie Hammond
11th grade
Taylor Robinette
Timothy Jordan
Braylon Rose
Zachary Spears
Avery Potts
Ty Marks
Amy Hunt
William Lambert
Kerrigan Weber
Gabrielle Pelfrey
Tanner Schweikert
Landon Boyer
Kelsie Hatfield
Brady Woltz
Ian Mohler
Alyssa Hagerty
12th grade
Mikeal Greer
Kenneth Clancy
James Sinclair
Alexis Chapman
Jaya Booth
Jacob Mulhern
Waylon Graves
Chloe Haybron
Ryleigh Ashmore
Perry Smith
Zacc Newman
Lillian Jayjohn
Lakota Mace
Jacob Pinson
Eian Campbell
Bryar Thompson
Madison Davis
Mariah Shough
Miryiah Russ
Alina Hoy
Sandra Riley
Brooklynn Brannan
Noah White
Names and spellings provided by Vinton County High School.
