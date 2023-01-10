Vikings' Honor A-B Roll Second Nine Weeks

Editor’s Note: Academic excellence should be applauded and praised as much as throwing the game winning pass Friday night, so we’re going to publish the school’s Honor Roll starting on the front page. Congrats to these Vikings’ scholars for earning a spot on the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.  


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments