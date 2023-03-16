MCARTHUR – Vinton County High School’s prestigious National Honor Society inducted new members during a solemn ceremony Tuesday in the gymnasium.
Vikings’ National Honor Society inducts new members
“We are gathered here to formally recognize those students who have been selected by the faculty of our school for successfully completing their candidacy and are being inducted as new members of our NHS chapter,” said Vikings’ NHS Adviser Candice Walton. “For current members, and those former members who may be among our guests, we hope this will serve to remind you of the standards of excellence you are charged with maintaining as members of the nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious recognition program.”
Fifty years ago, VCHS’s John B. Palmer Chapter of the National Honor Society was established March 27, 1973 and is named after the first superintendent of Vinton County Local Schools.
Tuesday’s ceremony paid tribute to the continuing emphasis on excellence that the society represents for the school and community.
NHS inductees were Ashton Allman, Braiden Bay, Brooklyn Burns, Morgan Case, Emma Davidson, Megan Durham, Ella Graham, Matthew Hembree, Abigail Henneman, Elijah Mayers, Maci Montgomery, Olivia Salyer, Kylie Smith and Lakin Williams.
There are more than 20,000 national chapters chartered today. The members of NHS are selected depending on their outstanding scholarship, character, leadership, service, and advanced academic coursework.
Throughout the year, chapter members serve as role models for other students and our community. In addition to the strong academic records and advanced coursework, NHS students maintain a 3.5 and higher cumulative grade point average, which assists in establishing the eligibility for membership, Vikings’ chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve our school and community through many events such as hosting American Red Cross Blood drives, clothing and book donation drives, writing letters to veterans, a supply drive for the local dog pound, as well as other local community service and improvement projects.
“We are proud of this record of accomplishment and welcome these new members who bring new energy in support of our continuing work as NHS members,” Walton said.
Worth noting, NHS senior members for the Class of 2023 are Ryleigh Ashmore, Karis Caudill, Alexis Chapman, Jailyn Conley, Trista Dunn, Marissa Huff, Lillian Jayjohn, Tasha Kirby, Caleb Lindner, Lindsey Riddle, Gracie Peters, Perry Smith, Madisen Fannin, Josiah Thacker, Adam Tichenor and Lakota Mace.
