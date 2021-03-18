For the first time since Oct. 8, 2020, Vinton County has been lowered to a Level 1 Public Emergency according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Jackson County has also dropped from a Level 3 Public Emergency down to a Level 2. The county has not been trending orange since Nov. 12, 2020.
Other counties have gone yellow, the color signifying Level 2 on the map, such as Meigs since March 11 and Holmes County that was briefly yellow on March 4 before shifting back to orange the following week. Pockets of yellow counties are popping up in the southeast and far western areas of the state. Currently, those counties trending yellow are Vinton, Meigs, Mercer, Shelby, and Auglaize.
Jackson is joined at Level 2 by the counties of Williams, Ashtabula, Van Wert, Putnam, Allen, Wayne, Morrow, Knox, Holmes, Carroll, Harrison, Tuscarawas, Guernsey, Noble, Monroe, Morgan, Darke, Preble, Fayette, Hocking, Gallia, and Adams. These counties spread across the state with larger chunks along the western border and southeast as well as stretching from the center of the state to the eastern border.
High incidence numbers are dropping as well with over a quarter of counties having a rate under the threshold of high incidence for the virus. 25 of the states 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000 residents with three other counties less than a case away. The county with the highest rate, Monroe, is still over two times the threshold for high incidence at 227 cases per 100,000 people.
Some confusion has been expressed over how counties like Monroe can be dropping levels on the map but also be considered high incidence. The reason behind this is that even though the spread is minimal, the number of cases is still high when compared to the population. In Monroe, there are about 600 more residents than Vinton, meaning that it takes less sick people to bring that rate up. The 31 active cases in Monroe has a greater impact on the rate than the 510 active cases in Montgomery because of the differences in population. The advisory map is based off six different indicators, including the rate of new cases. So while Montgomery drops in cases, other factors such as hospital admissions and outpatient visits are not meeting the standards they need to in order for the county to drop a level.
Statewide for the approximate two weeks between March 3 and 16, the state has had an average of 143.8 cases per 100,000 people. In order for all health restrictions to be lifted, that number needs to be 50 or below and remain there for at least two weeks. As of early March, that number stood at 179 cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.