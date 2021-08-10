The Vinton County Board of Education approved a fall opening plan Monday evening during a special meeting attended by parents and members of the community.
The plan, called the “Re-start” Plan, takes steps to safely reopen the Vinton County Local School District amid an ongoing pandemic in an attempt to maximize safety for members of the community.
Put together by the Restart Committee and COVID Education Committee, the plan states that masking is optional but highly recommended. Disposable masks will be readily available, and students and staff are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations. Field trips will require masking, however.
While masks are optional for the school district, students and staff are still required to wear masks on school buses regardless of vaccination status until Sept. 13. The decision comes from the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) face mask requirement on all public transportation networks.
Buses will have assigned seats for students, and students from the same family will sit together. Buses will be equipped with hand sanitizer and will be disinfected daily, according to the plan.
As for classrooms and school buildings, staff and students are to follow a 3 feet social distancing protocol, with desks being spaced accordingly. Daily procedures such as lunch and class changes will be designed to provide adequate social distancing, the plan states. Lastly, the plan notes that drinking fountains have been replaced by bottle saving stations district wide.
School nurses will continue to conduct contact tracing. Additionally, students and parents have the option to schedule requested meetings in person or remotely.
As for sports and extracurricular activities, board President Tom McManis said everything is still on the table.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, if we have an outbreak or something like that would happen where people have to quarantine -- who really knows?” McManis said in an interview following the meeting. “But, I think the idea is to go through the school year and not cancel anything, if we can help it.”
Prior to the vote, members of the audience were allotted time to voice any comments or concerns about the Re-Start Plan. While most who spoke were glad masking is optional, others took issue with the required mask use on school buses.
One member of the community, Judy Phelps, noted that Ohio Revised Code states that school buses are not considered public transportation and claimed that school buses would not fall under the TSA’s masking requirement.
After the meeting, McManis said that this is a matter that the board’s attorneys would look into, and noted that any part of the plan could change based on further mandates or guidance provided by the CDC.
Phelps and several other community members also voiced concerns over the effects of children wearing masks, claiming that mask use could children to higher levels of carbon dioxide.
In an interview Tuesday, Dr. Gillian Ice, Ohio University’s special assistant for public health operations, called this claim the result of a disinformation campaign, adding that there’s no science to back these it up.
“As far as I understand it and from what I reviewed, there’s no evidence that’s true," Ice said. “People in healthcare work all day, every day, and we don’t have people dropping dead from carbon dioxide or it affecting them.”
Another claim made by community members was that masks can hinder children’s development and socialization skills.
Both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that all children over 2 wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Ice believes that the AAP would not recommend a measure that would cause harm to children.
“COVID is a real threat to children, even though it hasn’t historically been,” Ice added. “That’s where the risk is -- not wearing a mask.”
Classes begin Aug. 18, and the Re-Start plan notes that the Restart and COVID Education committees will meet regularly to reassess the plan and to make any necessary adjustments throughout the year.
