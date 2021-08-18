The Vinton County Board of Education on Monday welcomed new teachers to the district and bumped pay for substitute teachers during its monthly meeting.
During the meeting, Teresa Snider was officially hired as the assistant superintendent for a period of five years. Snider previously worked as the district’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment/Title I Coordinator. Before that, she was principal of Central Elementary Schoo, working there for nearly 18 years.
New teachers Tyrone Carper and Vanessa Brisker will join the Vinton County Local School District. Additionally, the board also hired Kelsey Ward and Faith Ann Wright as aides.
The board voted to increase substitute teachers and substitute bus drivers pay to $100 per day and $85 per day, respectively. Additionally, substitute aides, cooks, custodians and secretaries were bumped to $11 an hour.
Addressing the community, Superintendent Rick Brooks said that he is proud of what the district accomplished last year to accommodate students during the pandemic, and he added that the district is prepared to embark on a new school year.
“I can’t say enough good things about the parents, students and stakeholders that sacrificed endless time and energy to make last year a success,” Brooks said. “We have one goal in mind: to take care of our students and their needs.”
School begins Aug. 18 for the Vinton County Local School District.
