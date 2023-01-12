Vinton BOE Elects New President

Vinton County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss not only the success of the Vikings’ cross country team (see our sports page A6 for more) but to elect a new BOE President for 2023.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Education members were in deadlock Tuesday night as they grappled with who would be holding the gavel as president of the school board for 2023.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments