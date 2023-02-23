Vinton Commission Discusses Future Capital Planning

Vinton County Commission discussed the county’s airport, brownfields and the pay rate of the county’s Board of Elections Director Melissa Hale.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission discussed a number of items during Tuesday’s meeting.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments