MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission discussed a number of items during Tuesday’s meeting.
First on the agenda, commissioners approved a request from the Federal Aviation Administration to reimburse $16,200 to Delta Airport Consultants, a consulting firm that assists the county in applying for and implementing FAA funded projects. To be clear, this money does not come from county coffers per se, but from federal dollars the county holds for such matters.
“Right now, we have an FAA grant that is paying for them to do a Master Plan at the airport. The plan is an FAA requirement to get funds in the future — runway paving, etc.,” Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said.
Speaking of the county’s airport, commissioners expressed a desire to figure out a way to create a program where high school students could be trained to learn the skills needed to do some of the jobs at the airport.
Commissioners noted that perhaps Ohio University’s aviation program could become interested in sending students to the county’s airport when job-training slots are full at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Athens County.
For over 70 years, Ohio University has trained pilots and aviation professionals to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently, according to the program’s website. Program’s alumni work in every aspect of professional aviation, including NetJets, major and regional airlines, corporate flight departments and the United States military.
Commissioners expressed pride in Vinton County’s airport, one of the best small airports in Ohio.
In other matters, Fetherolf briefed commissioners about the un-used gas station at the north end of McArthur – owners asked for assistance through the brownfield funding to look for contaminants including looking at gas tanks still in the ground. She said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is offering zero match funding for sites that the brownfield work identified for clean-up – that’s good news.
“I just wanted to let the commissioners know that the engineering firm has recommended that,” she said.
In other business, commissioners discussed whether to consider giving the county’s Board of Elections Director Melissa Hale a raise from $11.85 per hour to $15 an hour – she hasn’t had a raise in two years. Basically, the state has added more work to her job description, so she’d like to get paid more.
When queried about why other county employees have received raises recently, Commissioner Mark Fout explained that these employees have received raises because their budgets are allocated in a different manner than the Board of Election’s budget.
For example, when the commission appropriates X dollars to the sheriff’s office, the sheriff can allocate those resources how he wants, within reason. Basically, the sheriff and other county elected officials manage their own budgets.
That said, if the sheriff were to offer huge salary increases to deputies by shuffling money around from the general fund, he may come up short in other areas – cuts that would have a direct impact on public safety and job performance.
Hypothetically, poor fiscal management of taxpayer resources could result in voter backlash against an elected official.
Fout said the commission has more control over the purse strings for the Board of Elections’ budget, so it’s different from when deputies receive pay raises.
Raising Hale’s salary and benefits would cost $3,000 more per year.
Though it is not the county official policy, Fout said, if an employee declines insurance, there is a chance that person’s hourly pay may increase in lieu of insurance, but that option would be determined on a case by case basis.
Though very sympathetic to Hale, commissioners wanted to think about the matter more and they made no decision Tuesday to raise her pay – a decision that would need to be made in executive session so as to comply with personnel policy rules and open meeting laws as it relates to scheduling an executive session – this is not a decision to be made in open session as the matter was being discussed Tuesday.
