Vinton Commission Discusses Future Capital Planning

MCARTHUR – County Auditor Cindy Waugh and the county commission spoke in general terms about preparing the annual budget that is percolating up through the courthouse.
During Tuesday’s meeting, their conversation was started from a discussion of capital planning needs. Because several EMS vehicles are out of service due to the need for repairs, the county is relying on three vehicles to get the job done. Vinton County EMS covers 411 miles of territory, not including transportation to hospitals in neighboring counties.
Waugh advised commissioners to formulate a 5-year plan to replace vehicles within the EMS fleet as needed each year so that ambulances can be replaced on a rotational basis – commissioners were receptive to that idea.
Commissioners noted how these days because of supply chain issues, a new vehicle may take a year or more to be delivered.
In recent weeks, EMS employees have suggested that they receive a pay increase to aid in retention efforts.
Base pay is $10.50 per hour for an EMT, $11.50 per hour for an Advanced EMT and $13.50 per hour for a paramedic, so she wants the base rate changed.
Commissioner Mark Fout noted that while the county’s coffers are in good shape because of grant money disbursed to local governments during the pandemic, that may change within the next two to three years. Though commissioners seem receptive to the possibility of pay raises, Fout’s point was that if the county approves any permanent pay raises for county employees as part of the annual budget no matter what department they serve, then that could affect the general fund’s bottom line when the grant money is gone and county funds are tight.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.