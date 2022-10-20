Vinton Commission Discusses Job Creation, Moonville Trail System

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission discussed and accomplished much during Tuesday’s meeting.
In no particular order, here are few of the highlights about what’s going on.
Jeremy Ward of Building Bridges to Careers spoke to the commission about finding ways for folks wanting work to get connected with job shadowing and internships opportunities.
Once upon a time, if you wanted to get a job, you did some sort of apprenticeship. That’s how generations of coal miners were trained – on the job.
Though things have changed, businesses still need quality workers who can make a difference not only through achieving career success, but to be a part of the community, Ward said.
Commissioner Tim Eberts said America is the land of opportunity where hard works still pays off. If folks see someone working hard, then opportunities may be more readily available.
In other news, Moonville Rail Trail Association President Mary Jane Kelley gave a presentation asking that the county be listed as a project manager so as to better secure a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation that can pay for the installation two bridges on the rail trail. The source of the money is ODOT’s Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) – federal money awarded to the states.
Kelley explained the process starts with MRTA applying for TAP funding – 100 percent funded with up to $2 million available per project.
If granted, ODOT leads the project by overseeing the project. She said there would be no administrative or financial obligation since ODOT would be overseeing the project with MRTA as the primary contact for the endeavor.
Kelley said a letter of interest is due Nov. 1 with applications due by Jan. 31, 2023. If MRTA/county gets a greenlight for the project, the project would begin in 2023.
In other matters, the commission authorized Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf to electronic sign an application for $550,000 for airport terminal renovations. County’s match would be around $61K.
Also, Fetherolf said the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is offering grants to help restore and repair cemeteries.
The Division registers more than 4,100 cemeteries in the state and administers the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission which assists in resolving complaints against registered cemeteries through mediation and conciliation.
“This is the fourth year the Division has awarded the grant for registered nonprofit cemeteries, which can be used for exceptional maintenance of their grounds or training of their personnel,” Division Superintendent Daphne Hawk said in a press release. “We are honored to provide funds to help Ohio’s cemeteries improve recordkeeping, restore monuments, repair fencing, and improve signage.”
Fetherolf advised Townships to apply for these grants, which according to the Division, are funded by $1 of every $2.50 from burial permit fees received by the Division. Cemeteries that applied and did not receive funding this year are encouraged to apply again next year.
A few caveats – someone must have been buried within these cemeteries within the past 25 years. Cemeteries must be administered by a registered non-profit – like a township.
The Division recently awarded $104,000 in grants to 44 Ohio cemeteries in 32 counties through the Fiscal Year 2023 Cemetery Grant Fund. For more information about how the Division works with Ohio cemeteries visit com.ohio.gov/real.
More commission news will appear within the next edition of the Vinton-Jackson Courier.
