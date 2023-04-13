MCARTHUR – Almost $500,000 in demolition funds from the state have been approved from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
Vinton Commission learns more about state program
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
The program will pay for the county to demolish commercial or residential units and revitalize surrounding properties.
During Tuesday’s Vinton County Commission meting, the county’s Development Director Terri Fetherolf said the county is including language in its demolition contracts that would protect the county in case any hazardous materials from the homes, perhaps such as a door covered in lead-based paint, is sold to someone instead of taken to the dump for disposal.
The program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly, which funded the program as part of the state biennium budget bill, House Bill 110. The program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development, is also part of the Governor Mike DeWine/Lt. Gov. Jon Husted administration’s strategic efforts to invest in Ohio’s future.
In other business, a contractor, who did work at the Vinton County Fairgrounds, dropped off a $4,800 bill to the commission – he wants his money. Since the bill is late, an additional $1,000 in penalties is also due.
Commissioner Mark Fout said he’d reach out to the county Fair Board to see what the hold-up is, but acknowledged that it is probably the state that is to blame because it is dragging its heels on reimbursing the $50,000 to the Fair Board. That money comes from a state grant.
Fout also said the fair board is run solely on donations.
“We appreciate all the work the fair board does,” he said.
In other news, Lissa Warrens, the new Jackson-Vinton mobility management coordinator, introduced herself Tuesday to the Commission.
Warrens was introduced by her predecessor, Tammy Riegel, who is retiring.
Riegel explained that the program helps senior citizens and others overcome transportation challenges and formulate strategies to help people get where they need to go.
