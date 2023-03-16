MCARTHUR – The Vinton County Commission learned some tragic statistics regarding child fatalities and approved a proclamation in support of National Agriculture Week.
During Tuesday’s meeting when Vinton County Health Commissioner Ciara Fox provided an update about the latest news from the county Health Department, she mentioned that the county experienced 11 child deaths in 2022; this number includes stillborn deaths as well. There were zero child fatalities in Vinton County in 2021.
“Any child death is tragic, yet the number of deaths in 2022 is significantly high in that this is the first time Vinton County has been required to conduct a meeting to review the deaths,” she said.
Fox said Ohio requires each county to review and report child fatalities. A part of this process is identifying themes and providing feedback for intervention that can prevent these types of events in the future. She said for 2022, three significant themes arose:
1. Unsafe sleeping conditions
2. A lack of prenatal care and pregnancy awareness
3. Not knowing how to administer infant and child CPR
Fox said the Health Department is adamant about improving the lives of all Vinton Countians, especially ensuring the safety and health of our children.
“We work diligently with our community partners to provide resources and education to all families with the objective of preventing disease, injury, and mortality,” she said.
Through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Help Me Grow programs, the Health Department offers a variety of services that promote healthy nutrition, safe sleep through providing pack ‘n plays, tobacco cessation, and child safety and booster seats. Likewise, the public health division offers all the required and elective childhood immunizations, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes, pregnancy tests, the Bureau for Children with Medical Handicaps (BCMH) program that assist in early identification and referral of children with handicapping conditions, newborn screenings, and a variety of other health services and resources.
Fox said if anyone is in need of any of these listed services, please visit the Vinton County Health Department’s website at www.vintonohhealth.org and Facebook page, or call us at (740) 596-5233.
Fox said regarding access to prenatal care, it is apparent there is limited to no primary and specialty care services in Vinton County.
“Thus, as a health department we are a strong proponent of securing a medical facility within our county in the near future,” she said.
In other business, the commission approved a proclamation in support of National Agriculture Week that is between March 21 and March 27.
“We call upon citizens to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and our nation,” the proclamation says.
National Ag Day is Tuesday, a time when farmers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America gather to celebrate the abundance provided by American agriculture.
Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau President Mick Scott spoke to the commission about the importance of agriculture and how much it costs to raise crops and livestock. According to the US Department of Agriculture, it costs:
• $1,053 an acre to raise an average corn crop
• $592 an acre to raise an average wheat crop
• $678 an acre to raise an average soybean crop
• $145 to raise 10 chickens
• $750 to raise a pig
• $900 to raise a cow
Scott shared more USDA facts about the farmer/rancher’s share of the crops raised is only around 14.3 percent of every food dollar that consumers spend.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau should contact the bureau’s Director Kim Harless at (740) 286-4598 or reach out via email at jackson@ofbf.org
