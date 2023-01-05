Vinton Commission Wants Patient's Choice For EMS Transport

MCARTHUR – Johnny and Wanda Callahan talked to the Vinton County Commissioners about having the right to choose where they are taken for medical care.
“We need something done guys (Commission),” Johnny Callahan said during Tuesday’s commission meeting. “That’s why I wanted to start with you three guys.”
In recent weeks when Johnny Callahan needed some serious medical care, Vinton County EMS transported him to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson though he asked to be treated at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.
“They told us you got to go to Holzer whether you want to or not,” Callahan said.
Callahan did not mince words about his medical care at Holzer and why he chose Adena where he was later treated. Callahan said he is considering pursuing legal action against Holzer.
Commissioner Mark Fout said the county EMS has to transport people to Jackson because of pre-set rules that govern where a patient may be treated. He said a medical director in Fairfield County sets EMS routes in Vinton County and elsewhere in Southeast Ohio.
“We have fought this battle and fought this battle – I personally live closer to Adena than I do Jackson,” he said. “But the director says if I would get sick, I would have to go to Jackson.”
Commissioner Tim Eberts added, “If we buck the director because we’ve been aggravated, if something happens – we’d get the pants sued off us since he sets the routes.”
Callahan said his property taxes increased more than $1,000 this past year from around $2,200 per year to $3,200 – so he should be able to choose where he is taken for medical care.
Fout promised that the commission would continue fight the battle so that people living in Vinton County can be treated at the hospital of their choice.
Fout said to Johnny and Wanda Callahan, “Trust me, we’re with you 100 percent.”
In other news, Fout said the commission is in the process of reviewing job applications for the county’s dog warden vacancy. As of Tuesday, Fout said there had been six applications filed.
In related matters, commissioners said they would like to increase court costs and lobby the General Assembly to double fees for people convicted of violating laws regarding the proper care of animals. Presently, fees are around $100 per citation with court costs around $82.
In other matters, county Prosecutor Jim Payne asked the commission to consider the purchase of monitors that can used in the Court of Common Pleas’ courtroom that would allow the jury, judge and others to view evidence on computer screens during jury trials. Payne said there is a double homicide trial scheduled for February, so having this technical equipment installed before the trial would be very beneficial. Price tag for the monitors is around $7,800.
Commissioners were supportive of the purchase but wanted to see if other affected court offices would be willing to contribute some of their funds to help pay for this equipment.
Speaking of courtrooms, Vinton County Court Judge Jerry Griffith asked the commission to consider moving the court’s base of operations in the courthouse to some place else because he presides over the smallest courtroom in Ohio. Griffith said in addition to more space, it would also be nice if his present courtroom could have two doors so that folks can enter one door and leave by the other. Griffith said while he has used the Court of Common Pleas courtroom if there is a jury trial, this could be problematic if that court had to be in session.
Speaking of the courthouse that was built in the late 1930s, Vinton County Recorder Erin Yates said computers in the recorder’s office sparked Saturday so she is concerned about electrical wiring and how it may need to be checked and possibly upgraded for safety reasons. Commissioners said they would see what they could do to remedy the situation.
In fiscal matters, the county approved the annual budget for 2023 – no tax increases – as presented by county Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh.
Waugh said the county’s EMS workers and sheriff’s deputies, who are unionized, and a few clerical workers would receive pay increases.
Worth noting, the millage has decreased for the county library. And insurance rates under the county’s umbrella have increased by a nominal amount of around .02 percent – a far cry from the days when insurance rates would increase by double digits each year.
Lastly, Bruce Knox is working on building the Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF) into a powerhouse that will help others. A VCCF committee member, Knox said donations help fund annual grants that meet communities’ greatest needs and most promising opportunities. Thanks to a partnership with Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to VCCF. Knox is hoping a partnership between the county, businesses and individuals will be able to raise $300,000 – a total that if matched by the Foundation would be $600,000.
Launched in August 2022, VCCF has awarded its first grant awards, allocating $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Vinton County.
Among the grants awarded during the 2022 funding cycle were:
• United Way of Vinton County to help fund marketing materials, incentives and events for the Vinton County Cares initiative, which is building and implementing a framework for volunteerism in the county.
• Village of McArthur and the McArthur Park Board to help extend a sidewalk and make the restrooms at Wyman Park more accessible.
• Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to purchase equipment that will allow for the expansion of the National Archery in the Schools Program locally.
To learn more about the Vinton County Community Fund and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton or contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740.753.1111.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.