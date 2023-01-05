Vinton Commission Wants Patient's Choice For EMS Transport

Tuesday was a busy day for the Vinton County Commission. Not only did the commission approve the annual budget, but discussed county choice when it comes to where citizens are transported for medical treatment. Also, Bruce Knox, a Vinton County Community Fund committee member, spoke about fundraising goals and opportunities. Pictured front row are Commissioners Tim Eberts, Mark Fout and William Wellman. Back row, County Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh and Bruce Knox.

 Photo by Miles Layton

MCARTHUR – Johnny and Wanda Callahan talked to the Vinton County Commissioners about having the right to choose where they are taken for medical care.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments