MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Commissioners discussed problems associated with a well at the county’s airport.
Vinton Commissioners discuss how 'no one gets nothing for free'
By Miles Layton Editor
Updated
During Tuesday’s Board meeting, commissioners said the well, which is only for airport use, has been shut off for use by nearby property owners, however, someone recently tapped into the well without permission.
For many years, the well has provided water to around four nearby homes that do not pay for the water, that is reported to have high iron content. The problem is that these properties do not have another source of water.
Commissioners said before the county shut off access to the well, it gave the property owners plenty of notice — at least six months — to find an alternative water source, perhaps dig a well.
The county’s Development Director Terri Fetherolf said affected property owners — not renters — may be able to apply for state assistance for money to dig a well.
“If they are low income and need a well to replace, and they can not afford, we can at least take a look at the programs that we have (to help them),” she said.
Commissioners resolved to have a sheriff’s deputy check the well’s valves from time to time to make sure no one drawing water from the county’s well. A lock would be installed to prevent anyone from accessing water from the well.
Commissioner Mark Fout said the county is not in the water business, so it’s not going to charge these folks for water that they shouldn’t be taking.
“The bottom line is, we want to see everyone having water — every human being should have good, clean quality water — but the bottom line is that it can’t be at the county’s expense or airport that barely survives on donations and stuff,” he said. “We can’t supply the whole county with water — free water. No one gets nothing for free.”
Commissioner William Wellman added, “We’re not in the water business.”
Wellman noted that if the county was to supply water from that well and something is discovered to be wrong with the water quality, the county could be held liable.
