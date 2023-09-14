Vinton County Air Show ahead on Sunday

Vinton County Airport says that noted pilot Charlie Morris will be flying a Decathlon when he is performing — a brand new act — at Sunday's Vinton County Air Show.  

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Pilots & Boosters are putting the final touches on their 52nd annual Air Show scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 17.


  

