The 50th anniversary Vinton County airshow takes flight Sept. 26 following a year-long delay due to the pandemic.
Hosted by the Vinton County Pilots and Boosters Association, the event will take place at the Vinton County airport and will be a three act show. The show begins at 1 p.m., but the annual chicken dinner starts at 11 a.m. and will be prepared by the McArthur Eagles.
The Vinton County Air Show is a yearly event held in September known for its high-flying stunts, barbecue chicken dinners and its skydiving Santa Claus. It’s touted by the association as the biggest free airshow in the state. Admission is free, but the pilots and boosters ask for a $10 per car donation.
The Vinton County High School band will open the show with a musical interlude. Scheduled events for the day include a skydiving team that will perform twice during the show. The skydivers are Bob Church, Ted Williams and Scott Adams.
A skydiving Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the show, and he’ll talk to children before the candy drop event. Other events include a split the pot, rocket launches and a quilt raffle. Remote controlled planes will also take flight.
While the show is still a month out, Nick Rupert, the airshow coordinator and former president of pilots and boosters, said that he hopes to schedule a fourth act for the show and book the Red Dragons, a formation flying team.
Last year, the airshow was canceled due to the pandemic, but the pilots and boosters are no strangers to canceled airshows. The 2001 airshow was canceled due to the Sept. 11 attacks, and the 2018 show was canceled because the association could not get any pilots due to scheduling conflicts.
The pilots and boosters is a volunteer organization that leases the airport from the county and maintains the airport, which includes mowing the grass, paying the electric bills, conducting minor maintenance, and selling fuel, among other activities.
