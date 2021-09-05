Vinton County Airport

Vinton County Airport

The Vinton County commissioners received a $164,480 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to install drainage improvements to help handle stormwater runoff at the Vinton County Airport.

The grant will be used by the commissioners to pay an engineering firm that previously worked on an improvement project at the airport several years ago, according to Terri Fetherolf, director of the Vinton County Commissioners Development Department.

In total, the FAA awarded over $2 million in grant funding to governmental bodies overseeing four different Southeast Ohio airports to help repair and reconstruct them. These airports include the Ohio University airport in Athens, Ohio; the Harry Clever Field airport in New Philadelphia, Ohio; and the Greater Portsmouth Regional airport in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in a press release. “These investments will provide Southeast Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

