Vinton County Auditor As Association's VP

DUBLIN – Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh has been installed as Third Vice President of the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO) for 2022 at their annual Winter Conference in Dublin.
Waugh thanked the Association for electing her as third vice president and humbly stated that it was an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a wonderful organization.
Also installed were President Lorain County Auditor J. Craig Snodgrass, Vice President Wyandot County Auditor George ‘Bill’ Kitzler, Second Vice President Greene County Auditor David Graham and Muskingum County Auditor Debra Nye as Secretary/Treasurer. Lorain City Council President Joel Arredondo served as installation officer for the ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio County Auditors and Fiscal Officers. It was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayers of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government. Among other activities, the association works with the Ohio General Assembly to offer legislative initiatives that assist County Auditors in carrying out their duties.
Waugh will also serve as chair of the Conference Planning Committee for 2023.
