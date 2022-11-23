Vinton County Auditor As Association's VP

Cindy Waugh

DUBLIN – Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh has been installed as Third Vice President of the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO) for 2022 at their annual Winter Conference in Dublin.


