MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Board of Education on Monday voted to approve the school district’s indoor mask requirement, which went into effect Sept. 2 and publicly recognized the achievements of a student.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Rick Brooks announced in a press release that following an influx of COVID-19 cases in Vinton County, the school district had revised its optional indoor masking policy to a mandatory indoor mask policy.
At the time, 68 students and 4 staff members were considered active COVID-19 cases, while 224 students and 1 staff member were quarantined.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sept. 21, 18 students and one staff member are considered active COVID-19 cases, and 68 students and two staff members are quarantined. Additionally, 365 students and eight staff members have returned from quarantine this school year, and 138 students and 12 staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
Some parents in attendance asked the board to reevaluate the district’s mask mandate.
“So you’re telling me that it’s unsafe for my child or any child to come into the school unmasked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., but they can go to a football game on Friday night and volleyball games without a mask, potentially be exposed (to COVID-19), but yet there’s no concern for this,” said one parent during the public speak-out portion of the meeting.
The board unanimously approved the mask requirement.
Earlier, toward the start of the meeting, the board gave recognition to Vinton County High School student Lindsey Riddle, a rising junior.
Riddle was recognized Monday for a project in which she prepared and handed out 50 thank-you kits to frontline health care workers in Vinton County in July 2021. Riddle plans to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon and enjoys tennis, basketball and being the director of choir.
