Vinton County Board of Education Seeks to Fill Vacant Seat

Vinton County Board of Education will discuss appointing someone to fill the vacant seat on the board at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the District Office, Room 10. The candidates that were interviewed by the Board of Education are Amy Isaac, Shawna Diehl, Fallon Kingery, Scott Phelps, Sharon Nickels, Roger Hauck, Jeff Thacker, Julie Arthur, Jeri Kendrick and Misty Napier.
MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Education met in executive session last Thursday, again on Friday and Tuesday to interview 10 candidates who seek to fill a vacant seat on the board.
A list of those candidates is published at the end of this story.
BOE will discuss appointing someone to fill the vacant seat at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the District Office, Room 10.
BOE will vote in open session when they make their final decision about who to appoint to fill the vacancy created after BOE member Laura Martin’s resigned Nov. 17.
Presently, the BOE has four members, so if there is a 2-2 vote, the motion fails.
If the Board does not fill the vacancy within 30 days after the vacancy occurs, the vacancy is filled by the Probate court.
Whoever is appointed to the open seat will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
There will be a special election for the remaining two years then remaining of Martin’s term at the November 2023 general election.
When the BOE met in executive session to interview candidates, the Board did not take any action to appoint someone someone to fill the vacant seat.
According to the Ohio School Boards Association, interviewing prospective candidates in executive session does not violate Sunshine Laws. OSBA’s interpretation of the Sunshine Laws supports the authority of the board to interview BOE candidates in executive session. This activity would appear to fall within RC 121.22(G)(1). That section permits, among other things, executive sessions to be held to consider “… the appointment … of a public … official.” This is precisely what a board is doing in appointing a person to fill a board vacancy. The formal board action to name a person to fill the vacancy must be taken in open session of the board.
The candidates that were interviewed by the Board of Education are as follows:
• Amy Isaac
• Shawna Diehl
• Fallon Kingery
• Scott Phelps
• Sharon Nickels
• Roger Hauck
• Jeff Thacker
• Julie Arthur
• Jeri Kendrick
• Misty Napier
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.