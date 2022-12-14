Vinton County Board of Education Seeks to Fill Vacant Seat

Vinton County Board of Education will discuss appointing someone to fill the vacant seat on the board at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the District Office, Room 10. The candidates that were interviewed by the Board of Education are Amy Isaac, Shawna Diehl, Fallon Kingery, Scott Phelps, Sharon Nickels, Roger Hauck, Jeff Thacker, Julie Arthur, Jeri Kendrick and Misty Napier.  

 File photo/Vinton-Jackson Courier

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Education met in executive session last Thursday, again on Friday and Tuesday to interview 10 candidates who seek to fill a vacant seat on the board.


