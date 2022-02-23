McARTHUR — The Vinton County Board of Education approved optional masking for the district’s students during its meeting Feb. 15, a measure set to take effect March 1.
Masking will still be required on school buses, however, Superintendent Rick Brooks explained. During a meeting in September, board members previously said they could not regulate school bus masking due to rules set by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Per current district policy, students may remove masks in classrooms where adequate social distancing can occur, but they must wear masks in halls and wherever adequate social distancing is not possible.
Board member Laura Martin made the motion to make masks optional, which was seconded by Board member Scarlett Newton. A 4-0 vote in favor of the motion ensued, though the Board intends to review the county’s COVID numbers during a special meeting before the policy takes effect.
Brooks said he had met with the Vinton County Health Department prior to the Board meeting to discuss optional masking due to the county’s declining cases.
“I think it is very important that we continue to look at these numbers at least for another week or so, two weeks, and make sure that these numbers are still continuing to decline,” Brooks said, adding that he plans to have further discussion with the health department and school district to ensure the community is on the same page should the district return to optional masking.
He added that the district needs to iron out a plan in the event optional masking does not work out for the district.
Previously, the school year began with optional masking per the district’s “Re-Start” plan passed in August, but as COVID-19 cases increased in the county, the Board of Education instituted a mandatory mask policy in September.
Masking guidelines were later loosened in November, with the district allowing students to remove masks in classrooms when social distancing is possible.
The Board scheduled a special meeting for March 1 at 5 p.m. to discuss the new policy and to additionally discuss making “in class learning” the district’s priority, according to a Facebook message from Martin.
In other business, the Board recognized the achievements of several longtime district employees and retirees.
