An AmeriCorps Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA) member has been assigned to assist Vinton County Cares with their goal of building a more engaged community of citizens.
Vinton County Cares is a project of Future Focus 2025, a long term planning group geared toward improving the county's future.
During the planning process for Future Focus, the committee discussed the decline in involvement in local activities and the need for greater community support of local activities, events and businesses. It was through these conversations that the committee created this concept of Vinton County Cares which will create awareness of local opportunities to be involved by matching potential volunteers with organizations that need them.
The group believes that an engaged and civic minded community is a healthier community.
Local resident and new VISTA Melissa Hammond has been assigned to one year of service at Vinton County Development Department. Her primary goals will center on assisting Vinton County Cares with growing a stronger, more resilient community through engaged, active, civic- minded residents and businesses.
Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said the foundation of Vinton County Cares is that every person has the potential to be involved, to be useful and feel welcomed in the community.
“For several years we have experienced a downturn in community involvement and in opportunities to get involved. Yet, there are many, many needs for volunteers, for people to attend events and for people to feel a sense of community. Vinton County Cares is about matching people with opportunities and perhaps even building more opportunities,” she explained.
President John F. Kennedy originated the idea for VISTA, which was founded as Volunteers in Service to America in 1965, and incorporated into the AmeriCorps network of programs in 1993. The Vinton County Cares VISTA project was created to address an issue that could positively impact many aspects of life in Vinton County: Volunteerism and Community Service.
The Vinton County Cares core committee that Hammond will work with includes Fetherolf, Travis West, Carol Porter and Brandi Betts.
Watch the news for updates on how Vinton County Cares will be working to connect volunteers with community service opportunities in our county.
For more information, please contact Vinton County Cares at VintonCountyCares@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook by searching Vinton County Cares.
