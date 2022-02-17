McARTHUR — The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) held a reorganization meeting Tuesday with the Vinton County caucus to update membership information, nominate members for committees and discuss an abandoned mineland revitalization grant.
OVRDC Executive Director John Hemmings led the caucus through the meeting. The county caucus nominated Vinton County Commission President Tim Eberts and former Wellston High School principal Megan Sowers to represent the county on OVRDC’s executive committee.
Sowers resigned from Wellston High School in the midst of an investigation of complaints levied against her, which were never publicly disclosed by the district, The Courier previously reported. Currently, Sowers serves as the executive director of Jackson-Vinton Community Action, Inc.
The full membership of the Vinton County Commission includes:
- The three county commissioners; Tim Eberts, William Wellman and Mark Fout
- County Engineer Roy DePue
- McArthur Mayor Steve Hammond
- Richland Township Trustee Danny Minton
- Hamden Mayor Chuck Boyer, who replaces former Mayor Terry Wiseman
- Zaleski Mayor Mike Amerine
- Ralph Neal of Dodrill Reality
- Megan Sowers, who will replace Cheryl Thiessen
- Clinton Township Trustee Lawrence “Sonny” McWhorter
- Rick Reynolds of Vinton County Job & Family Services
Terri Fetherolf, director of the commission’s development department, will serve on all four OVRDC committees: the Project Review Committee, RLF Loan Review Committee, CEDS Committee and Transportation Committee.
The sole member of the former two committees, Fetherolf is joined by Eberts on the CEDS Committee, and both DePue and Aaron Conley on the Transportation Committee.
Caucus members noted during the meeting that Amerine may need to be replaced, as he last week announced plans to resign at an upcoming Zaleski Village Council meeting, The Courier previously reported.
After approving the new caucus membership roster, the caucus heard from Marissa Lautzenheiser from Rural Action Inc., who discussed the application process for the Abandoned Minel Land Economic Revitalization program.
The revitalization program is designed to address ongoing problems caused by coal mining. Funds are used “for the reclamation of abandoned mine lands in conjunction with economic and community development and reuse goals,” according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Funding is provided for both abandoned mine reclamation and also pays for any infrastructure costs associated with getting potential sites ready for economic development, Lautzenheiser said.
Previously, the program paid for new bridges at the Moonville Rail Trail and mine enclosures along the trail, she added.
Until now, the grant program was offered on a rolling basis for about four years. This year, the application process is competitive, she said.
She added that Hotel McArthur may be eligible for funding. Fetherolf noted the Vinton County Airport, which was built on abandoned strip mine land, could also be a potential project.
Lautzenheiser asked that the caucus send any potential reclamation sites to Rural Action, which plans to further assist the county with the application process.
The OVRDC will host its annual full commission meeting on Friday, March 18 at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp in Jackson County, where members will elect new officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.