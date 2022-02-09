McARTHUR — The Vinton County Commissioners submitted three proposals for sites eligible to receive grant funding from the state’s Brownfield Remediation Program.
Announced in December, the Brownfield Remediation Program “will provide $350 million in grants to clean up industrial, commercial, and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled, or underutilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum,” according to a press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
The goal of the program is to assess brownfield properties – previously developed properties where future development is hindered by potential environmental hazards – and prepare them for future economic development, the release said.
“We’re attracting companies to Ohio because of our low taxes and excellent business climate, but they need sites to set up shop,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Cleaning up brownfield sites turns the blight into bright new opportunities to attract investment, business and jobs.”
The remediation program is a two step process. First, the county’s proposed brownfield properties need to be assessed for potential environmental or health hazards. After assessment, if the property is determined to be problematic, the second step is the remediation process.
The county’s three proposals for funding consideration amount to about $250,000 in assessment costs. Those sites include the third floor of the Vinton County Courthouse, the McArthur Brick Plant and the old Circle Pizza gas station at 320 N. Market St.
“As far as we know, they are all eligible (for grant funding), so they are a shoo-in,” said Terri Fetherolf, director of the county commissioners’ development department. “I don’t have any reason to question why any of them would not be funded.”
“We wanted to find this perfect balance between what could we have assessed and get that money and then still ideally have dollars left over to then address things found from the assessment,” Fetherolf said.
Fetherolf broke down the reasoning behind each of the three applications. In the courthouse’s case, she said there had been rumors of asbestos on the third floor, and the county hopes to use the space to provide extra offices for county employees. That assessment would cost about $18,000 if approved for grant funding.
“The courthouse is kind of bursting at the seams, so being able to move some offices there – as long as we’re able to assure ourselves that it’s safe – would be a good fit,” she said.
As for the old Circle Pizza building, property of SAY Cheese food truck owners Nick and Jennifer Sparks, the assessment is expected to cost $110,000.
“They could make improvements in that building and have a business going there,” Fetherolf said.
Lastly, the McArthur Brick Plant assessment will cost about $125,000. The county hopes to purchase the brick plant for the new Vinton County Park District, which will help ensure there are no toxic materials on the site before the Vinton County Park District’s purchase is finalized.
The Courier previously reported that the park district commissioners had secured a purchase agreement for the brick plant, but the purchase is contingent on the district being awarded Clean Ohio funding.
Meeting minutes from the park district commission’s first official meeting described the location as “the ideal location for the park district headquarters,” adding that it would provide both educational and recreational opportunities.
With the state reserving $1 million in funding for each of Ohio’s 88 counties, about $750,000 remains for Vinton County to address any issues found within the three proposed sites.
Fetherolf noted that commission president Tim Eberts signed a clean hands affidavit, meaning the county will not face repercussions if it can not afford site revitalization costs should the county not have enough funding to completely address any issues found during the assessment phase. Other grant programs could help make up for any insufficient funding during the clean up phase, she continued.
The commissioners intended to apply for a fourth site, a gas station in Hamden, but they were unable to get in touch with the heirs of the station’s original owners, Fetherolf said.
She noted, however, that the site could be included in a second round of grant funding.
