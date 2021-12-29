McARTHUR — The Vinton County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the county’s proposed 2022 budget during its final weekly meeting of the year.
The commissioners’ vote took place outside, toward the back of the Vinton County Courthouse, instead of inside the commissioners’ usual meeting room because Commissioner Tim Eberts, who was not present for most of the meeting, had been in close contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of publication date, the county has a total 2022 budget of about $21.65 million, reflecting a slight increase over the initial 2021 budget, which was about $21 million. The 2022 budget will go into effect on Jan. 1.
“Financially, we’ve probably been in the best position that we’ve been in in a very long time,” said Cindy Waugh, Vinton County Auditor.
“We’re in a better financial position than we’ve ever been since I’ve been here,” Waugh added. Waugh has been the county’s auditor since 2003.
She attributed the county’s good financial position to conservative spending over the years.
Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh noted, however, that the budget could fluctuate throughout the year depending on grants or tax increases, for example.
“It’s (the budget) a moving target all year, because if you get an extra $2 million in COVID money, you have to appropriate that, add it to your budget, and then your budget increases by $2 million, where it might not have been that on Jan. 1,” Waugh said.
About $5.2 million was approved for the county’s general fund; $13.24 million for special revenue; $2.88 million for the health department; $191,380.53 for capital projects; $147,177.38 for debt service; and $264.87 for agency.
The general fund pays for many things, including the county’s officeholders and public defenders, Waugh said. Those dollars can be used for anything as long as it’s a “proper public purpose,” she added.
Special revenue includes specific expenses such as the county’s dog kennel fund, EMS, or grants that the commissioners’ development department apply for that can only be used for one purpose such as a sidewalk improvement or a water project.
The capital project fund involves money used to improve county property such as the Vinton County Airport.
The debt service category includes payments the county owes on buildings that it has already purchased, which include the Job and Family Services building and the community development building.
The agency funding is interest acrued from the Shepre
Each category includes several different funds, and each fund could include several different line items such as workers comp and medicare.
One sore spot for the county has been the lack of jail space. Oftentimes, the Vinton County Sheriff transports individuals in its custody to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) in Nelsonville, which is about a 50 mile drive round trip for deputies.
Waugh believes that getting funding to build a jail has never been a problem, but she added that she isn’t sure how the county would pay for its yearly operational costs.
In a Facebook post on Dec. 21, Vinton County Prosecutor Jim Payne said that he and Sheriff Ryan Cain attended the commissioners meeting to push for a jail, citing wear and tear on the sheriff’s cruisers due frequent trips to SEORJ as one reason to build one.
In the post, Payne said he and Cain may attempt to put a levy on the ballot to fund the jail should the commissioners be unable to fund one.
