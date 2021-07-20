The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Vinton County Commissioners a $22,000 grant to help improve and repair the Vinton County Airport.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the money will be used “to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Vinton County Airport,” according to a press release.
This is the third stream of funding the Vinton County airport has received since last year, with $20,000 from the CARES Act and $9,000 from the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant program.
Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said the money will allow the commissioners “to address and attack” issues with the Vinton County Airport, with the biggest priority being repairs to the airport’s electrical wiring.
“There’s concerns that some of the wiring is old, that some of the panels are perhaps a bit taxed,” Fetherolf said.
Fetherolf said the Vinton County commissioners do not expect electrical repairs to cost all $51,000. After those repairs are finished, the commissioners plan to begin maintenance and repairs at the fuel farm, Fetherolf said.
“Some of the pumps are really old, and the mechanics of it just kind of need to be upgraded,” she added.
After that, the commissioners plan to continue to maintain and repair other issues with the airport, such as repaving the runway and fixing cracks in the walls.
“It would be nice to have a new one, but until we get one, and until we see a way through to get one, it’s probably in our best interest to take care of the one that we have,” Fetherolf said.
