Vinton County Community Fund Awards Inaugural Grants

McARTHUR – The Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF), launched in August 2022, has awarded its first grant awards, allocating $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Vinton County.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments