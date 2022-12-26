Vinton County Community Fund Awards Inaugural Grants

McARTHUR – The Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF), launched in August 2022, has awarded its first grant awards, allocating $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Vinton County.
“These grants are only the first of many investments we look forward to making in the lives and livelihood of Vinton County,” said Bruce Knox, VCCF committee member. “We are grateful to the residents and friends of Vinton County whose generosity has made possible what we are able to do today and what we dream of doing in the years to come.”
Earlier this year, VCCF, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, invited nonprofit and public organizations to apply for grants for projects and programs benefiting Vinton County residents. Preference was given to efforts that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a local need.
Five grants were awarded during the 2022 funding cycle:
• Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio to sustain and grow the enrollment of Vinton County children in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
• Hocking Athens Perry Community Action to support the St. Francis Food Pantry and provide services to food prescription patients in Vinton County.
• United Way of Vinton County to help fund marketing materials, incentives and events for the Vinton County Cares initiative, which is building and implementing a framework for volunteerism in the county.
• Village of McArthur and the McArthur Park Board to help extend a sidewalk and make the restrooms at Wyman Park more accessible.
• Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to purchase equipment that will allow for the expansion of the National Archery in the Schools Program locally.
Donations to the Vinton County Community Fund help fund these annual grants that meet communities’ greatest needs and most promising opportunities. Thanks to a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to VCCF.
