Vinton County Community Fund launches

Vinton County Community Fund committee members pictured (from left to right) are Jim Salyer, Bruce Knox, Deanna Tribe, Ashley Ervin, Jeremy Ward and Bill Garrett. Additional committee members not pictured include Dr. Cassie Rice,Cindy Strausbaugh and Rich Weller.

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR — A group of individuals committed to increasing opportunities and improving quality of life in Vinton County has formed a new community fund to support and inspire increased philanthropic support for local communities and residents.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments