Vinton County Community Fund launches

Vinton County Community Fund committee members pictured (from left to right) are Jim Salyer, Bruce Knox, Deanna Tribe, Ashley Ervin, Jeremy Ward and Bill Garrett. Additional committee members not pictured include Dr. Cassie Rice,Cindy Strausbaugh and Rich Weller.
MCARTHUR — A group of individuals committed to increasing opportunities and improving quality of life in Vinton County has formed a new community fund to support and inspire increased philanthropic support for local communities and residents.
The Vinton County Community Fund, a local affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, will invest in projects and programs that will benefit people of Vinton County, today and into the future.
“Vinton County has many residents and friends who are committed to creating opportunities for others and accelerating and sustaining positive change for our region by sharing their time, talent and financial resources,” said Bruce Knox, a founding committee member. “The Vinton County Community Fund will help ensure those contributions have the biggest long-term impact on the lives of our residents.”
The Vinton County Community Fund will raise and award funds across five broad areas known to improve quality of life in a region: arts & culture, community & economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health & human services. Grant opportunities are currently available to local nonprofits and public organizations in Vinton County through a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia fund.
A volunteer advisory committee of community leaders will lead the Vinton County Community Fund, with FAO handling fund management and administrative services. In addition to Knox, other founding members of the Vinton County Community Fund are Ashley Ervin, Bill Garrett, Dr. Cassie Rice, Jim Salyer, Cindy Strausbaugh, Deanna Tribe, Jeremy Ward and Rich Weller.
“It’s exciting to imagine the new opportunities the Vinton County Community Fund will create for the people of Vinton County, not only today but for generations to come,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “Their efforts will improve health, create educational opportunities, advance economic development and environmental stewardship, and provide new access to arts & cultural experiences.”
To learn more – including how to make one-time, recurring or planned gifts to the Vinton County fund – visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton. Investments to the Vinton County Community Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by FAO, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio, thanks to funds awarded to FAO by the state of Ohio.
The Vinton County Community Fund was established to ensure permanent support for the people and communities of Vinton County. A local foundation affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Vinton County Community Fund works to inspire and support philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s people and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.
