The Vinton County Health Department reported Monday evening that there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, including three hospitalizations.

Currently, there are 66 cases of COVID-19 in students, according to the Vinton County Local School’s (VCLS) COVID-19 dashboard. Four staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, 216 students and one staff member in the district are currently quarantined as of Aug. 31.

The VCHD confirmed Tuesday that student to student transmission of COVID-19 has likely occurred in VCLS in at least one case in which a student tested positive for the virus while quarantined after contact in a classroom with a student who tested positive.

While the incident was a known exposure to the virus, VCHD Director of Nursing Cassie Carver said that due to the virus’ 2 to 14-day incubation period, there’s no way to be certain if student transmission occurred in the classroom.

On Aug. 16, just two days before the school year began the VCHD’s weekly COVID-19 update showed that there were 24 active cases in the county at the time, including one hospitalization.

